Today's front pages: October 5, 2018

Malta's spending on legal aid is the second lowest in Europe, according to a Council of Europe report released on Thursday, published in the Times of Malta. The newspaper also said that the Sea Watch NGO had acquired a new migrant rescue boat.

L-Orizzont gave prominence to the speeches at the General Workers' Union conference, with secretary general Josef Bugeja's message that every worker should be a member of a union.

The Malta Independent follows up on the escalating situation between the Malta Union of Teachers and the government - and attempts to avert a strike. It also reports on the prime minister's refusal to be pinned down as to whether the former GWU head Tony Zarb should be stripped on his national decoration because of comments he made about Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed nearly a year ago.

And In-Nazzjon also reports on the unfolding teachers' story, but its main report is a World Bank report which shows that governance in Malta has fallen under Joseph Muscat.