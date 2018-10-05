Advert
Friday, October 5, 2018, 11:26

House prices up by 5.7% in Malta since last year

Increase of 4.3% seen across eurozone

House prices rose by 5.7 per cent in Malta compared with a year ago, above the 4.3 per cent average for the eurozone and the EU.

However, the increase was not the highest registered, with Slovenia at the top of the ranking (+13.4%), followed by Ireland (+12.6%), Portugal (+11.2%) and Hungary (10.4%).

House prices actually fell in two countries: Sweden (-1.7%) and Italy (-0.2%).

Eurostat also reported on Friday that compared with the first quarter of 2018, house prices rose by 3.2 per cent in Malta in the second quarter of 2018, and 1.4 per cent in both the euro area and the EU.

