Deputy Police Commissioner must step down from Caruana Galizia case - court

Silvio Valletta with his wife, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.

The court of appeal has confirmed that Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta must desist from taking part in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, declaring his presence had breached a fundamental right of the journalist's family.

The victim's husband and sons had contested Mr Valletta's presence in the murder investigation, insisting he had a conflict of interest as a result of his marriage to Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and his role as a board member of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU).

On Friday morning, the Constitutional Court, presided over by Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi and Mr Justices Giannino Caruana Demajo and Noel Cuschieri confirmed an earlier judgment by the First Hall, Civil Court stating that Mr Valletta's presence in the murder investigation amounted to a breach of the right to life as safeguarded under article 2 of the European Convention.

The court observed that the Caruana Galizia family had not complained about the part of the investigation which had borne fruit, resulting in the arraignment of three men suspected of having carried out the murder.

The family’s complaint concerned the ongoing investigation upon which they pinned their hope of getting to the mastermind behind the car bomb attack.

The family believed that this was a political murder, possibly ordered by someone high up in government, the court observed, noting that Deputy Commissioner Valletta himself had testified that "no-one was excluded" and that meant his wife and himself too.

The court also observed that in view of allegations that the FIAU, where Mr Valletta was a board member, had failed to investigate a report on money-laundering by political persons, including ministers, his continued presence in the murder investigation "seriously undermined the element of objective impartiality".

However, the court revoked that part of the judgment which had directed that any act or decision taken by Mr Valletta so far was to be re-examined by the person replacing him in the ongoing investigations.

The Constitutional Court declared that there had been no breach of the right to a fair trial as declared by the first court.



Deputy Commissioner Valletta, together with his wife, had been targeted by harsh criticism by Ms Caruana Galizia, whose role as an investigative journalist was to place such politically exposed persons under public scrutiny, her family had said.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia and Eve Borg Costanzi represented the Caruana Galizia family in the case. Lawyer Victoria Buttigieg from the AG’s office assisted the respondent.