It’s fun to learn

A daily parrot presentation offers visitors the chance to better understand and appreciate the animals.

As Malta's only marine park, Mediterraneo Marine Park promotes marine life conservation against the stunning backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea.



By combining entertainment with a valuable and unique learning experience, the Mediterraneo has become a leading island attraction with tourists and locals alike. Boasting an enviable coastal location, the park promotes interactive participation with a varied selection of marine mammals including dolphins, sea lions, parrots and reptiles.



Enjoying Malta's sunny climate, Mediterraneo Marine Park remains open all year round. The park is conveniently located just off the main Coast Road, enabling good transport links from most hotels and tourist accommodation.



Part of the Costa Edutainment spa group (since July 2012), Mediterraneo advocates animal welfare through an interactive learning environment inspired by the motto ‘Education, emotion and fun.’



Visitors may participate in various animal interactive programmes which provide superb entertainment while increasing awareness about the need to care for and conserve nature.



Mediterraneo has three main programmes which are held daily: the dolphin presentation, sea lion presentation and parrot presentation. All these presentations offer an amazing experience to aid a better understanding of the animals and an appreciation of their individual characteristics. There is now also a daily reptile presentation and a fun-filled bird feeding programme which is particularly popular with young visitors.



The highlight of any visit to Mediterraneo Marine Park is the dolphin swim programme. This is a truly unique and once-in-a-lifetime experience that is not to be missed. Some of the other species visitors can also expect to see include coati, green wing macaws, amazons, lorikeets, snakes, tortoises, iguanas, turtles, frogs, toads, spiders, scorpions and lizards.



Mediterraneo also offers didactic programmes for primary and secondary students, based on four animal areas: reptiles, parrots, sea lions and dolphins. The park also organises team-building days, which are ideal for corporate companies and organisations who wish to give their employees the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing and fun outing.



For more information call 2137 2218 or 2137 6519, e-mail info@mediterraneopark.com, or visit www.mediterraneopark.com

This is a sponsored article.