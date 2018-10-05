Brexit own goal

A scarf depicting Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Photo: Reuters

Watching the Champions League the other night, it hit me that no politician has been brave enough to deal with the really important Brexit issue.

If, God forbid, the UK ends up with a bad deal, do the Brexiteers realise that the top English football clubs may be forced to return most of their star players to their home countries?

Do Boris, Jacob and fellow anti-Europe eedjits (good Scots word for idiots) have the courage to go onto the field at Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford, the Etihad and all the other stadia and explain personally to irate fans that if the Brexiteers get their way most of the players will be forced to leave the UK, plus the best managers in English football?

Somehow, I doubt it.