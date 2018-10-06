Sliema, Ħamrun fire blank in scrappy encounter

Ħamrun Spartans, Sliema Wanderers ended in a goalless stalemate. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

Sliema Wanderers and Ħamrun Spartans fired blank in scrappy encounter.

As the exchanges unfolded it became evident that both teams would remain locked on stalemate, although there was always the possibility that the Spartans might catch their opponents’ unawareness at the back.

Both sets of defenders kept closing the gaps effectively despite the heart of Matias Mucciardi and the enterprise of Sebastian Nayar at other end.

The clear openings still remained rare and there was hardly any improvisation around both penalty box.

With the passing of time, Hamrun pulled more men back leaving Massimo Ganci and Priso to exploit possible breaks.

Six minutes from time, substitute Mark Scerri, brought on in lieu of Edmond Agius, robbed two Hamrun defenders of the ball but, when inside the area, he shot weakly allowing Cini to save.

The Hamrun’s goalkeeper was again involved in dying minutes when he stopped Stefano Biancardi’s header from Mucciardi’s free-kick.

Matias Muchardi was voted the BOV player of the match.