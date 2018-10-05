Pietà overcome Mosta

Nicky Vella (left) of Pietà Hotspurs denied Ndiaye Samb from the spot. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

PIETA’ HOTSPURS 3

Nakamura 32, Macedo 34, Chimezie 85

MOSTA 1

De Cerchio 60

Pietà Hotspurs registered their first win of the season when they lowered the colours of Mosta.

Enrico Piccioni’s side struggled to impress and, after hitting the post early on, Mosta spent most of the time defending.

Very little happened until Pieta’ scored in past the half hour mark. Shunsuke Nakamura free on the left, advanced past Romeu Romao before drifting beautifully a rising angled shot.

Mosta’s woes were further compounded two minutes later when Tony was on the end of a calibrated cross from Nakamura with his header flashing past Andreas Vella into the corner of the net.

It seemed as if Mosta were going to reduce arrears before going into the dressing rooms when they were given a penalty four minutes before half-time, when Tyrone Farrugia’s free-kick hit Christian Grech on the arm. But from the resultant penalty, Ndiaye Samb saw his effort blocked by Nicky Vella.

Mosta won a second penalty on the hour mark when Takaki Ose hauled down Samb in the box. This time, Alessio de Cerchio despatched his shot past Vella.

The game took an interesting turn now as Mosta moved up their tempo. With five minutes left, Paul Chimezie skilfully turned around his marker and slid the ball into the corner.

Jan Busuttil was voted BOV player of the match.