Updated: No changes in Vella's U-21 squad

The Malta U-21 national team completes its Euro commitments next week. Photo: Joe Borg

Malta U-21 coach Silvio Vella has announced his 20-man squad for next week’s double header against Hungary, on October 12, and Cyprus, on October 16 at the Centenary Stadium.

These two matches, both kicking off at 17.00, will bring an end to the Malta U-21 team’s 2019 UEFA Championship qualifying campaign.

There are no major changes in the squad from last month’s home game against Belgium (0-4) which was followed with a 5-2 friendly upset to Georgia.

While the Malta U-21's’ objective is to try and collect points from their final two qualifiers, Vella and his staff are also planning for the next edition as attested by the selection of several players who will still be eligible to play at Under-21 level for the next competition.

These include goalkeeper Andreas Vella, Jean Borg, Kurt Shaw, Michele Sansone, Nicholas Pulis, Myles Beerman, Matthew Guillaumier, Zach Brincat and Jan Busuttil.

Malta U-21 captain Jake Grech has earned a call-up to the senior squad for next week’s UEFA Nations League Group D3 matches against Kosovo and Azerbaijan, joining Joseph Mbong and Juan Corbalan who can still play for the U-21's.

THE SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Jake Galea (Sliema Wanderes); Andreas Vella (Mosta).

DEFENDERS: Jean Borg (Valletta); Kurt Shaw (Sliema Wanderes); Karl Micallef (Ħamrun Spartans); Kurt Zammit (Birkirkara); Michele Sansone (Sliema Wanderes); Nicholas Pulis (Valletta).

MIDFIELDERS: Myles Beerman (Birkirkara); Matthew Guillaumier (Birkirkara); Nikolai Muscat (Gżira United); Yannick Yankam (Qormi); Zachary Scerri (Gżira United); Dylan Agius (Pietà Hotspurs); Dunstan Vella (Hibernians).

FORWARDS: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians); Zachary Brincat (Mosta); Jan Busuttil (Pietà Hotspurs); Kyrian Nwoko (Valletta); Christian Mercieca (Victoria Hotspurs).

Hungary's coach Michael Boris selected 21 players as the Magyar national team will face Malta and Turkey in their final two 2019 UEFA U-21 European qualifiers.

They are currently fourth, three points behind Turkey but with a game in hand, hence they could pip the Turks after facing them in the direct encounter.

Among the players chosen, there are two players from the Puskas Academy, the Videoton's youth team which was founded in 2005. Also, there is Bence Biro, who is currently on the books of Guimares, in Portugal's second tier.

Goalkeepers: Demjén Patrik (Budaörs), Bese Balázs (Vasas), Gundel-Takács Bence (Újpest FC)

Defenders: Lenzsér Bence (Paksi FC), Pávkovics Bence (DVSC), Hegedűs János (Puskás Akadémia), Jancsó András (Haladás), Spandler Csaba (Puskás Akadémia), Szabolcs Barna (DVSC).

Midfielders: Katona Máté (MTK Budapest), Varga Kevin (DVSC), Haris Attila (DVSC)

Hinora Kristóf (Vasas), Vida Máté (DAC), Szalai Attila (Mezőkövesd), Gazdag Dániel (Budapest Honvéd), Zsótér Donát (Újpest FC), Banó-Szabó Bence (Budapest Honvéd).

Forwards: Makrai Gábor (DVTK), Bíró Bence (Guimaraes), Kundrák Norbert (Soroksár).