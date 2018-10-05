Malta women's team lose narrowly to Hungary

Malta, ranked 98th, were defeated by 45th-ranked Hungary. Photo: Joe Borg/MFAħ

MALTA 0

HUNGARY 1



In the first of two friendly matches against Hungary, the Malta women’s national team suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Centenary Stadium on Friday.

Szanett Jakabfni’s goal just before half-time separated the two teams.



Coach Mark Gatt started with ASD Fortitudo Mozzecane striker Martina Borg and Roxanne Micallef, of Mġarr United, up front.



Skipper Dorianne Theuma was aided by Kim Parnis while at the back, Ann-Marie Said and Charlene Zammit were the central defenders.



On the other side, Edina Marko’s team banked on the experience of Jakabfni who has played over 100 games with two-time UEFA Champions League winners Wolfsburg.



Hungary enjoyed a clear physical edge, winning most of the 50/50 duels on the field but the Maltese players held their own.



Malta could have forged ahead but Martina Borg’s effort from the edge of the area was off target.



Moments later, Hungary’s Dora Sule hit the crossbar with a curling effort.



As the half wore on, Hungary continued to see more of the ball, taking the lead five minutes from half-time thanks to Jakabfni. The Wolfsburg forward scored with a thumping volley after profiting from a distraction by the Maltese players who had earlier put the ball out of play as Parnis lay on the pitch injured.



After the change of ends, Gatt introduced Ylenia Carabott and Swieqi United’s Yolande Attard, who was making her official debut, instead of Borg and Micallef.



Past the hour mark, goalkeeper Janice Xuereb came to the rescue when she denied Jakabfni in a one-on-one situation.



On 68 minutes, Fanni Vonn missed a great chance to double Hungary’s lead, shooting wide from the penalty spot.



Late in the game, Tracy Teuma also made their first appearance for Malta.



The second friendly match between Malta and Hungary will be played on Monday at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off 3pm).



MALTA

Janice Xuereb, Stephania Farrugia, Jade Flask, Charlene Zammit (Rebecca Bajada 73’), Ann-Marie Said, Dorianne Theuma (Tracy Theuma 78’), Shona Zammit, Brenda Borg (Claudette Xuereb 64’), Kim Parnis (Amber Grech 42’), Martina Borg (Ylenia Carabott 46’), Roxanne Micallef (Yolande Attard 46’).



HUNGARY

Reka Szocs, Szilvia Szeiti, Viktoria Szahn, Lilla Turanvi, Evelin Fenvvesi (Diana Csanvi 61’), Evelin Mosdoczi (Alexandra Toth 70’), Henrietta Csiszar (Dora Papp 82’), Zsofia Racz, Zsanett Jakabfi (Loretta Nemeth 90’+4’), Fanni Vann (Kinna Sikler 82’), Dora Sule (Petra Kocsan 61’).



Referee: Maria Dolores Martinez Madrina (Spain).