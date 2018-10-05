Lazio's Berisha in Kosovo squad for Malta, Faroes qualifier

Zurich's Hekuran Kryeziu (left) is part of the Kosovo squad.

Kosovo's coach Bernar Challandes has called up 24 players for their upcoming UEFA Nations League double header against Malta and Faroe Islands.

UEFA's newest member association will face Malta on October 11 before travelling to the Faroe Islands to meet them three days later.

Lazio's Valon Berisha has been included in Kosovo's squad

The Swiss coach has made three changes from the squad that earned him four points during their September international - a 0-0 draw against Azerbaijan and a 2-0 victory over the Faroes, their first competitive win.

Defender Ardin Dallku, midfielder Valon Berisha, who made his Lazio debut in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and Lirim Kastrati, who is a forward, are the new faces in the side.

Kastrati is one of Kosovo's most promising players and after reports linking him with a switch to the Croatian national team, the 19-year old decided to be available for Challandes' selection. He is currently leading the top scorer list in the Croatian top-flight after netting six goals for Lokomotiv Zagreb.

Other players who made the selection include former Palermo goalkeeper Samir Ujkani, Hekuran Kryeziu, of FC Zurich, Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica and Atdhe Nuhiu who is plying his trade in England with Sheffield Wednesday.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Samir Ujkani (Caykur Rizespor), Faton Maloku (FK Kukesi), Visar Bekaj (FC Prishtina).

Defenders: Amir Rrahmani (GNK Dinamo Zagreb); Fidan Aliti (KS Skenderbeu), Mergim Vojvoda (Royal Excel Mouscron), Ardin Dallku (FC Vorskla Poltava), Leart. Paqarada (SV Sandhausen), Benjamin Kololli (FC Zurich), Arbenit Xhemajli (FC Neuchatel Xamax).

Midfielders: Valon Berisha (Lazio), Hekuran Kryeziu (FC Zurich), Herolind Shala (IK Start), Idriz Voca (FC Luzern), Besar Halimi (Brondby), Bernard Berisha (Akhmat fc), Arber Zeneli (SC Heerenveen), Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen), Edon Zhegrova (K.R.C. Genk), Donis Avdijaj (FC Willem II).

Forwards: Elbasan Rashani (Odds BK), Vedat Muriqi (Caykur Rizespor), Atdhe Nuhiu (Cayku Rizespor), Lirim Kastrati (Lokomotiv Zagreb).