What happened on... October 5

10 years ago - The Sunday Times

Sunday, October 5, 2008

Lawyer and family offered Gozo rape girl €7,000 deal

A lawyer and close relatives of the men accused of raping a 14-year-old girl persuaded the alleged victim’s family to sign a contract stating they would not testify in court in return for €7,000 in “psychological support”. The girl’s mother told The Sunday Times that she signed the contract under intense pressure from the group and out of fear of exposing the issue to the Gozitan community. But she regretted it immediately, and together with her daughter forged ahead with the complaint.

The defendants, brothers Peter Paul and Josef Said, stand accused of raping the girl, while Mark Lorry Said and Peter Paul Debono were charged with her defilement. They are all under house arrest. The girl’s mother said her family had to withstand pressure from a number of people before the case reached the courts. They were approached by close relatives of the Said brothers and a priest, who acted as an intermediary, shortly after the rape and defilement allegations were made last month.

It is alleged that the relatives tried to convince the family not to pursue the complaint in exchange for money. The girl’s father was ada­mantly against the idea but the mother felt confused. The relatives left the house but re­turned with a Gozitan lawyer later in the afternoon.

25 years ago - The Times

Tuesday, October 5, 1993

Reforms linked with EC membership negotiations

The EC Council of Ministers in Luxembourg yesterday called on the EC Commission to continue its talks with Malta to reach an agreement on the structural reforms necessary for Malta to join the Community.

Foreign Minister Guido de Marco said the council statement had linked the economic reforms necessary with negotiations on membership. This was just what the Maltese government wanted – to avoid a sterile period between reforms and negotiations, he said.

Man electrocuted

A 19-year-old man died after he was electrocuted during work in the lift room in St George’s Park, St Julian’s, yesterday.

Joseph Bugeja, from Msida, was trying to detect a mechanical fault when the accident happened. He died on the spot.

Worker critical after fall

A 36-year-old worker was fighting for his life after falling 48 feet on a ship at the Malta Drydocks early yesterday. Raymond Barbara from Żejtun was assembling some apparatus when he slipped and fell.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Saturday, October 5, 1968

EEC official satisfied with fact-finding mission

Mr C.D. von Schumann, of the Directorate of External Relations of the Common Market Commission, said before leaving yesterday that the detailed information he collected about the island’s economy would help the Commission in its study of Malta’s application for some form of relationship with the EEC.

Chalet project approved

JOKA Investments (Manchester) Ltd, which has taken over the Chalet at Għar id-Dud, Sliema, on a 50-year lease from the Malta government, has been given a letter of intent by the Planning Areas Permits Board. The board has favourably considered the designs of the catering establishment which are signed by Italian architects. The structure of the Chalet has been in a dangerous and deteriorating state for the past seven years.

Beer up 1d, then down again

The price of locally-brewed beer went up by one penny on October 1. But on the following day the price reverted to normal. A spokes­man for Simonds Farsons Cisk Ltd had no comments to make on the price fluctuation.