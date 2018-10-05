Truck smashes wall... and then drives off

Updated 10am with company reaction

A large truck reversed into a wall in Qormi's main road Friday morning, smashing several limestone bricks and causing chaos during the morning rush hour.

But the driver made his way out without bothering to check the damage, witnesses said.

The truck caused damage to an Enemalta sub-station wall

"He kept manoeuvring his way by reversing and moving forward and many stopped to try to guide the driver," witnesses said.

A witness said he was surprised the driver did not bother to check whether he had caused too much damage.

"These road hogs and bullies drive me mad," he said, adding commuters had to sit in their car and wait until the truck driver made his way out.

Times of Malta contacted the freight forwarding company which owns the truck involved. A company spokesperson said that it had sent workers to the site to repair the damage caused by the driver.

The wall forms part of an Enemalta sub-station. A company spokesperson was unable to comment at the time of writing.

Police said they were not informed of the incident.