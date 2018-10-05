Talk series on contemporary architecture

Peter Lorenz will launch the first in the series of Architecture Alive talks.

Award-winning Austrian architect Peter Lorenz, founder of Lorenz Ateliers, will deliver a talk at the Maritime Museum, Vittoriosa, tomorrow at 7pm.

This is the first in a series of talks on design by world-renowned architects entitled Architecture Alive to be held every three months in Malta, organised by Studjurban and supported by the Planning Authority.

The invited architects will discuss their main achievements, challenges and recount personal narratives, referring to their key projects as a visual basis.

By providing a regular exposure to worldwide architecture and urban design this series of talks aims to support Malta’s architectural scene by providing insights on contemporary architectural matters and establishing a platform that generates discussion.

Peter Lorenz will deliver his talk tomorrow at 7pm at St Angelo Hall, Maritime Museum, Vittoriosa. Doors open at 6.30pm. The talk will be followed by drinks. To book and for more information about Architecture Alive, visit https://www.architecture-alive.com and https://ticketline.com.mt .