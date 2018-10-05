Guided tour of historic garden

Msida Bastion historic garden, Floriana.

A guided walking tour of the Msida Bastion historic garden, Floriana, will be held by Din l-Art Ħelwa tomorrow morning.

During the tour, participants will view the garden cemetery’s funerary and military architecture, its symbols of death and funerary practices display and hear stories of duels, suicides and heorism associated with the garden over its 400-year-old history.

On Sunday from 9.30am to noon, the garden will host a sale of bric-a-brac and second-hand books.

The tour of the garden, located in Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana, will be held tomorrow at 10am and lasts an hour-and-a-half. Attendance is restricted to 20 adults on a first-come, first-served basis. A €5 donation will be requested, covering the tour and refreshments. For enquiries and bookings, e-mail wardengor@gmail.com.

