Encouraging mobile gaming

Gaming on one’s phone, or mobile gaming excluding mobile consoles, isn’t completely recognised by the local community as being on the same level as PC or console gaming – perhaps due to the lack of competitive options for ‘mobile gamers’ as they’re called. Red Bull M.E.O. by ESL is ready to convince the esports community that phones are ready for eSports.

Red Bull Mobile eSports Open, featuring the mobile gaming phenomenon Clash Royale, is an official ESL tournament. Offering the chance to 36 countries worldwide, qualifiers will distil nationwide talent into a select few who will battle it out at the grand finals in Germany – a representative from each country taking to the stage.

Who will fly the Maltese flag in the World Finals?

Clash Royale is a strategic mobile game in which players engage in one-on-one face-offs. The title combines elements from tower defence and card games, quickly rocketing into the charts on mobile play store up to the point where ESL is ready to take the next step. There’s still a month until the first qualifiers in Malta, so those interested can acquaint themselves with the game which is accessible on any mobile play store.

In order to get involved in this inaugural season of international Clash Royale, players need to register on the ESL Play platform, be of at least 16 years of age and have valid travel documents. Players are only allowed to participate in one country’s qualifier. The Maltese online qualification will take place on November 9.

To register, visit https://play.eslgaming.com/clashroyale/global/clashroyale/major/redbull-meo-qualifier-malta/ . After registration, players can join discord channel https://discord.gg/BWrBrZU in order to get the latest updates.

The event in Malta is being hosted by local eSports organisers Gamers.com.mt.