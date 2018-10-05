Photography exhibition on ‘lost’ documents

Alex Attard is holding a photography exhibition entitled Parallel Existences at the Valletta Contemporary art gallery, and a satellite exhibition entitled Artists-as-Archivists at the Notarial Archives, both highlighting historical manuscripts that have been damaged beyond use and up to recently were hidden away at the Notarial Archives. The ‘lost’ historical manuscripts provide unique insight into public and private life on the islands.

The subtitle of the Parallel Existences exhibition is From the Crying Room of the Notarial Archives. A Photographer’s Inspiration. The archives’ ‘crying room’ is where the destroyed documents used to be stored, hidden away in boxes. The room is being excavated and the manuscripts repurposed as artefacts.

The Parallel Existences exhibition opens today and runs until November 3 at the Valletta Contemporary, 15-17, East Street, Valletta. It is open Tuesdays to Saturdays between 11am and 7pm. Tomorrow, Notte Bianca, it will be open from 8pm to 1am.

It is closed on Mondays and Sundays.

The satellite exhibition, Artists-as-Archivists, curated by Katya Micallef, will be open today from 10am to 3pm at the Notarial Archives, St Christopher Street, Valletta. Public guided tours of the satellite exhibition will be provided today from 7 to 8.30pm and tomorrow during Notte Bianca from 7pm till midnight.

Both exhibitions are being held in collaboration with the Notarial Archives Foundation and supported by Arts Council Malta – Malta Arts Fund.

Admission is free.

For further information, visit the websites below.

www.alexattard.com

www.facebook.com/notarialarchives