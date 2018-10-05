Advert
Opera explores conflict between public duty and private emotion

A production of Aida by the Metropolitan Opera in New York will be screened live at the St James Cavalier Cinema tomorrow at 6.55pm.

An intimate love story set in an epic backdrop of ancient Egypt and packed with magnificent choruses, complex ensembles and elaborate ballets, Aida never loses sight of its three protagonists.

Few operas have matched the opera in its exploration of the conflict of private emotion and public duty, and perhaps no other has remained, even to the present day, so unanimously appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

Aida will be screened live at the St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 6.55pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.

