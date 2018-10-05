Advert
Friday, October 5, 2018, 06:46

Learn and laugh at Malta’s history

Actor/writer Malcolm Galea (pictured) will deliver the first in a series of educational and comical shows entitled L-Istorja Kollha ta’ Malta (Bejn Wieħed u Ieħor) tomorrow morning at Kerċem primary school. The show, in which Galea gives a humourous one-hour synthesis of Malta’s history, will be repeated on October 13 in Gudja, October 20 in Mellieħa, October 27 in Żabbar, November 3 in Sannat, November 10 in Mosta, November 10 in Żebbuġ, and December 1 in Għargħur. For bookings, call 9943 8157 or visit http://ticketline.com .

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Military history book fair and exhibition

  2. Peggy Sue, made famous by Buddy Holly's rock classic, dies aged 78

  3. Historical political power game staged in Malta

  4. Talks on varied aspects of Malta’s military history

  5. Relive Valletta’s past and present as seen by Dragut

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed