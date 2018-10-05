Learn and laugh at Malta’s history
Actor/writer Malcolm Galea (pictured) will deliver the first in a series of educational and comical shows entitled L-Istorja Kollha ta’ Malta (Bejn Wieħed u Ieħor) tomorrow morning at Kerċem primary school. The show, in which Galea gives a humourous one-hour synthesis of Malta’s history, will be repeated on October 13 in Gudja, October 20 in Mellieħa, October 27 in Żabbar, November 3 in Sannat, November 10 in Mosta, November 10 in Żebbuġ, and December 1 in Għargħur. For bookings, call 9943 8157 or visit http://ticketline.com .