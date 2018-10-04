Victor Gauci, diplomatic service pioneer, passes away

Ambassador Victor J. Gauci, one of the pioneers of Malta’s diplomatic service, has passed away, the Foreign Ministry said.

It said Mr Gauci’s achievements throughout his career, initially as a public officer and subsequently as a diplomat when Malta attained independence in 1964 were pivotal in many of the milestones attributed to Maltese diplomacy.

Victor J. Gauci

He canvassed for Malta's election to the United Nations Security Council in 1983/1984 and was President of the Council in November 1983. Ambassador Gauci represented Malta at various high level meetings and was Malta's representative at the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe.

His diplomatic career spanned four decades, two of which were spent in the lobbies and conference halls of the United Nations in New York and Geneva.

Besides serving as Malta's ambassador in China and High Commissioner in Australia, he played a leading role in the reorganisation of the Maltese diplomatic service and served as secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs prior to retiring from active diplomacy in 1996.

"His advisory role to the three prime ministers and three foreign ministers under which he served would be remembered as a true legacy to the role of an exemplary diplomat."