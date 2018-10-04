Advert
Thursday, October 4, 2018, 06:32

Today's front pages - October 4, 2018

The top stories in Malta's newspapers

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers. 

Times of Malta reports that many people remain unaware of lethal asbestos.

The newspaper, along with In-Nazzjon, also give prominence to the MUT's call for a teachers' strike on Monday, but l-orizzont in its front page quotes the Ministry of Education insisting that no teacher will lose his warrant under new legislation. 

In a separate story, l-orizzont quotes George Hyzler, outgoing president of the Chamber of Advocates, saying that judges nearing retirement should not be assigned new cases.  

The Malta Independent says the European Commission never communicated with the FIAU. The commission is expected to issue a stern warning to the FIAU on what must be done to tighten money laundering monitoring.

