Teachers consulted before law changes proposed – junior minister

Video: Jonathan Borg

Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima insisted this afternoon that teachers were consulted prior to changes to education laws being proposed.

Speaking outside the Junior College following a visit there, which Education Minister Evarist Bartolo did not attend at the last minute due to other commitments, Mr Grima told journalists that teachers had been consulted prior to the changes being tabled in Parliament earlier this week.

Earlier on Thursday, the MUT accused the government, in a letter to the minister, of not having consulted the union before unveiling the changes.

Insisting that it was not the time to waste time on the past but to look to the future so that students received the best possible education, Mr Grima said that it was important that all sides did not “close doors” to talks.

Asked whether the government was concerned about the series of issues that had marred the start of the new scholastic year, namely the looming strike and the problems with the free transport scheme, Mr Grima again reiterated that the government’s main aim was to ensure that students received the best education possible.

The Malta Union of Teachers on Thursday turned down an invitation for talks by the minister of education, saying its position on laws currently before parliament is clear and it intends to forge ahead with strike plans.

The minister had requested a conciliation meeting to clarify the part of a proposed law which has caused problems.

The union has directed all educators to go out on strike on Monday, saying that it is unacceptable that in terms of a bill now before parliament, the permanent warrant will no longer be permanent. It has also complained about lack of consultation.