Picture - John Fereday

A fierce blaze destroyed a car and brought traffic on busy St Andrew's Road to a temporary halt on Thursday.

The fire was sparked across the road from two nearby petrol stations, and firefighters took precautions to ensure it did not spread.

Buses were also re-routed.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the blaze, which was put out at around 1.30pm.

Picture: Jonathan Zammit.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier