MP wants review of Speaker's ruling on Egrant questions

Karol Aquilina.

Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina has presented a motion for Parliament to review a decision by the Speaker banning him from questioning the prime minister about the Egrant inquiry report.

The Speaker had argued that the Egrant case was a private matter.

Dr Aquilina said he had no doubt that the inquiry report was a public matter. The inquiry was requested by the prime minister, and the Attorney General had handed a copy of the findings to Dr Muscat and the Justice Minister.

In a functioning democracy the right of every MP to ask questions in the quest for truth was safeguarded, Dr Aquilina said.