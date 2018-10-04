Advert
Thursday, October 4, 2018, 12:12

MP wants review of Speaker's ruling on Egrant questions

Speaker had ruled that the case was a private matter

Karol Aquilina.Karol Aquilina.

Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina has presented a motion for Parliament to review a decision by the Speaker banning him from questioning the prime minister about the Egrant inquiry report.

The Speaker had argued that the Egrant case was a private matter.

Dr Aquilina said he had no doubt that the inquiry report was a public matter. The inquiry was requested by the prime minister, and the Attorney General had handed a copy of the findings to Dr Muscat and the Justice Minister.

In a functioning democracy the right of every MP to ask questions in the quest for truth was safeguarded, Dr Aquilina said.  

