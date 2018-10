A 52-year-old man was seriously injured on Thursday following a crash between two jetskies at Tunney Net Bay in Għadira.

The police said the accident happened at 1pm.

The jet skies were being ridden by two Brits, the victim and a 25-year-old man. The 52-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

Police investigations are continuing.