Jail for man who stalked his estranged wife despite court order

Corradino prison.

A man who ignored court orders and stalked his estranged wife has been jailed for six months.

Court orders are issued to protect society at large and those who need protection, Magistrate Joe Mifsud said when delivering judgment against Ahmad Yassine.

The case dates back to an incident in November 2016 when the accused spotted his wife as she left the law courts on her way back to the social shelter where she had sought refuge with her children after a marriage break-up.

As the woman passed by the coffee shop where the man was seated, he uttered an “intimidating remark” in her regard and then followed her down Republic Street.

Criminal action was taken against him over a breach of a Protection Order issued by the Family Court earlier that year.

But the accused disappeared and failed to show up for eight hearings before finally appeared before Magistrate Joseph Mifsud who declared that he would not deal with the matter lightly.

“The accused abused of the court’s clemency,” he declared, pointing out that pursuing one’s estranged wife was also an act of domestic violence.

The man was declared guilty and condemned to an effective jail term of six months and a fine of €2,300.