Increase in pensions promised in upcoming budget

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addressed the General Workers' Union Thursday morning. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat promised an increase in pensions in the upcoming budget, as he addressed the General Workers’ Union Thursday morning.

The budget, on October 22, will "ensure families, especially those with young children, will no longer live in poverty," Dr Muscat insisted.

He also said the country had "the mechanism to ensure minimum wage will increase", but was non-committal on whether this would actually be increased.

Muscat promised a "future-proof" economy as he addressed trade unionists, saying the country would not press the pause button on its growth.

"There definitely are challenges to our country’s fast-growth," he said. "But what do you want us to do? We are not going to push the pause button or pull the handbrake on our economy," Dr Muscat insisted.

He also addressed concerns by Opposition leader Adrian Delia that the country could not handle an influx of foreign workers.

Whatever work they do, workers need to be united- and we will not distinguish between them, Dr Muscat said.

Dr Muscat also addressed concerns on rent, saying a white paper on rent regulation has been completed and will be published in the coming days.

"On the one hand, we understand those looking for rent, while on the other hand, we have to understand that heavy handed regulations lead us nowhere," he said.

Dr Muscat also referred to the Malta Union of Teachers, who announced a strike over a proposed Education Act.

"My only message is that our door is not closed," Dr Muscat said, saying they were ready to sit around a table and discuss their concerns.