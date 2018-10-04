Court asks for public help to locate man
Rare request for police to issue call
The public has been asked to keep a look out for Charlot (Carmel) Gauci, but the police were not given any information about what prompted the rare request.
A police spokesman said that a court order had been issued asking for the search to be made public.
The man has a fraud case that has been pending since 2013. His last appearance in court was in 2015. An arrest warrant was issued more than a year ago, but his whereabouts are still unknown, sources said.
Anyone having any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 119 or 2122 4001 - calls may be made in confidence.