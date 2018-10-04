Advert
Thursday, October 4, 2018, 15:49

Court asks for public help to locate man

Rare request for police to issue call

The public has been asked to keep a look out for Charlot (Carmel) Gauci, but the police were not given any information about what prompted the rare request.

A police spokesman said that a court order had been issued asking for the search to be made public.

The man has a fraud case that has been pending since 2013. His last appearance in court was in 2015. An arrest warrant was issued more than a year ago, but his whereabouts are still unknown, sources said.

Anyone having any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 119 or 2122 4001 - calls may be made in confidence.

