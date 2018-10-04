Blockchain on the agenda as Malta Delta Summit opens

Photos: Matthew Mirabelli

A conference that has grouped technology innovators from across the world, the Delta Summit, opened on Wednesday night at InterContinental Malta, St Julian’s.

Malta is currently leading the charge in regulating technology arrangements and services to cater for blockchain. This presents a major opportunity for Malta to host the first official conference launching Malta as a digital innovation centre.

This groundbreaking legislation will position Malta as a cutting-edge hub for companies seeking to establish themselves in this space as well as a place for individuals to innovate and develop this exciting technology and the vast opportunities it offers.

The Delta Summit packs a busy agenda with top-notch speakers, inspiring stories of successful tech entrepreneurs, debates on the potential of emerging and disruptive technology and discussions on the future of connectivity.

Companies such as Binance, Okex, Bitfury, Monaco, Cubits, and others have lined up to sponsor the event and 1,000 to 1,500 attendees are expected.

Speakers include Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation Silvio Schembri, Tim Draper, founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Draper University, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, Wikipedia co-founder and Everipedia CIO Larry Sanger, Mycelia founder Imogen Heap and computer and venture capital entrepreneur Hermann Hauser.

The Delta Summit is the Maltese government’s official digital innovation event. More information on www.delta-summit.com.