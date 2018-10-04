Aquarius migrants leave for Spain

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: OPM

A group of migrants who had arrived in Malta on the Aquarius in August and September left for Spain on Thursday.

The migrants had been brought to Malta in two separate rescues by the Armed Forces after an agreement was reached they were to be shared among several countries.

In August, the Aquarius was allowed into Malta to disembark 141 migrants after it had been stranded for four days at sea.

A similar deal was struck in September ending another migrant saga at sea with 58 migrants and a dog disembarking in Malta on Sunday.

The logistics of Thursday's departure were taken care of by the Maltese authorities with the cooperation of Spanish authorities.