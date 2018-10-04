Mcast allegations

I refer to the article ‘Mcast president accused of threatening employee’ (October 1). This article follows last week’s article ‘Mcast flooded by “bullying” claims against HR director’. The articles clearly ignore the principles of the rule of law.

The ministry takes allegations very seriously and, in fact, matters brought to light have been reported to the police and, furthermore, the ministry launched an inquiry.

The ministry has taken immediate action through the respective authorities as well as the independent inquiry. This also means respecting the due process that must and should be followed.

The ministry is disappointed and concerned to note that the Times of Malta opts for a trial by the media.

In this process, names and allegations are being made unfairly and randomly when it should be known that the authorities must respect this due process.

If recent history is anything to go by, one must always prioritise the outcomes of serious and independent investigations rather than biased reporting.

Editorial note: What the Education Ministry communications coordinator prefers to term as “trial by the media” is for the Times of Malta a duty to inform its readers on matters of public interest.