Loretta works

A painting – The return of the prodigal son – by Gioacchino Loretta was auctioned on November 9, 2009 at Bloomsbury Roma.

The artist created this painting in Malta in 1680. He died in 1712 and I would like to know if he was buried in Malta and, if so, where. The main altar of the Pietà chapel, dedicated to Our Lady of Sorrows, is a work by this artist.

As part of my research, I would like to know more about the artist. Some told me he was born and lived in Valletta and had a son who became a member of the Dominican religious order.

Or was he born in Naples?

I would like to know if his name is registered at the church of St Dominic, Valletta and whether there are more of his paintings in Malta. He used to work in the school of Mattia Preti.

