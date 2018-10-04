Completely inadequate planning process

Just down the road from the proposed Townsquare development, soon to be reconsidered by the Planning Authority, are two beach clubs built on the foreshore at Qui-si-Sana. Both of them have only been opened earlier this year (presumably with permission from the Planning Authority) and both have suffered considerable damage from the recent rough seas, polluting Malta’s waters with their refuse.

If the Planning Authority cannot be trusted to deal with small buildings like these, what hope is there for enormous projects like those at Townsquare and in Pembroke?

Why can it not be admitted that the planning process, as currently operated in Malta, is completely inadequate and needs root and branch reform until it is fit for purpose?