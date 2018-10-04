Watch: #MeToo movement gave Ronaldo accuser 'courage' to come forward
Kathryn Mayorga, the American former model who has accused soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, decided to go public with her allegations as a result of the #MeToo movement, her lawyer said Wednesday.
"The MeToo movement and the women who have stood up and disclosed sexual assaults has given Kathryn a lot of courage, and has enabled her to come forward," her lawyer Leslie Stovall told a press conference.