Advert
Thursday, October 4, 2018, 10:45

Watch: #MeToo movement gave Ronaldo accuser 'courage' to come forward

Video: AFP

Kathryn Mayorga, the American former model who has accused soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, decided to go public with her allegations as a result of the #MeToo movement, her lawyer said Wednesday.

"The MeToo movement and the women who have stood up and disclosed sexual assaults has given Kathryn a lot of courage, and has enabled her to come forward," her lawyer Leslie Stovall told a press conference.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Maltese players abroad: Gambin grabs assist, Borg opens account

  2. Ronaldo denies rape accusations in tweet

  3. Watch: Dybala flourishes with hat-trick in Ronaldo’s absence

  4. Tepid United held by Valencia at Old Trafford

  5. Watch: Real Madrid suffer shock 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed