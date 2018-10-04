Kristensen, Failla back in Malta squad

Farrugia has largely kept faith with the players who were part of the squad for the opening UEFA Nations League matches last month where Malta bounced back from a 3-1 away defeat to the Faroe Islands in Torshavn with a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan at the National Stadium.

Malta coach Ray Farrugia has named a squad of 24 players for the upcoming UEFA Nations League Group D3 matches away to Kosovo on October 11 and Azerbaijan on October 14.

“We have retained the majority of the players who were with us for our first two UNL matches,” Farrugia said.

“We have been closely monitoring the form of the Maltese players in the domestic competitions and our squad selection is based on those assessments as well as the performance analysis statistics.”

Four players have earned a recall with Hibernians midfielder Bjorn Kristensen and Birkirkara duo defender Cain Attard and Jake Grech back in the frame while Floriana’s Clayton Failla is also making a return.

Failla was part of the provisional squad for Malta’s opening UEFA Nations League commitments but missed the trip to the Faroe Islands for family reasons.

“We are taking 24 players as Joseph Zerafa is suspended for the Kosovo game but will be available for the second match against Azerbaijan.

“There are also a few players with a yellow card and we need to take into account all possible scenarios for the second match.”

Andrè Schembri, who plays for Apollon Limassol, is the only foreign-based player in the squad as Pistoiese defender Zach Muscat, who missed the Azerbaijan draw due to injury, is still not 100 per cent fit.

Luke Gambin asked not to be considered for selection to concentrate on his commitments with his English League Two club Crawley Town.

MALTA SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Henry Bonello (Valletta); Andrew Hogg (Hibernians); Steve Sultana (Balzan).

DEFENDERS: Andrei Agius (Hibernians; Ferdinando Apap (Victoria Hotspurs); Cain Attard (Birkirkara); Steve Borg (Valletta); Ryan Camilleri (Valletta); Clayton Failla (Floriana); Michael Johnson (Balzan); Joseph Mbong (Hibernians); Joseph Zerafa (Valletta).

MIDFIELDERS: Roderick Briffa (Gżira United); Juan Corbalan (Gżira United); Paul Fenech (Birkirkara); Jake Grech (Birkirkara); Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians); Rowen Muscat (Valletta); Stephen Pisani (Floriana).

FORWARDS: Andrew Cohen (Gżira United); Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Jean Paul Farrugia (Sliema Wanderers); Michael Mifsud (Birkirkara); Andrè Schembri (Apollon Limassol, Cyprus).