Talk of 'big guns' at Notre Dame Gate in Vittoriosa

If you want to hear about the ‘big guns’ and the development of artillery from the Middle Ages to modern times, head to the Notre Dame Gate in Vittoriosa where Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna is hosting its second Heritage and History Fair.

The free annual event, kicks off Thursday (today) afternoon and comes to an end on Sunday. It includes a book fair, guided tours, an art exhibition by Stephen C Spiteri and public lectures.

The first lecture will be given on Thursday at 6.30pm by Phil Magrath – curator emeritus of Artillery at the Royal Armouries National Museum of Artillery based at Fort Nelson, Portsmouth.

“I will start off by speaking about gunpowder, as I believe that the development of artillery was highly dependent on the parallel, slightly advanced development of gunpowder,” he told Times of Malta.

“I will also speak about the metal involved in artillery – such as wrought iron and bronze in the late medieval period, the development of unmanned aerial vehicles and everything in between.”

The 100-ton gun at Fort Rinella and the Paris gun – the name given to the German long-range siege gun that had a firing range of 70 miles - will also feature in his picture.

Tomorrow, George Cini will give a lecture at 6.30pm on Strait Street, the road that never closed during World War 2, while on Saturday, a lecture at 10.30am by Dr Spiteri will be about Baroque Monumentality and the Defence of the Grand Harbour: Grand Master Cotoner’s Fortifications. On Sunday Ian Ellis will give a lecture at the same time on Military and Civilian Life in Late 19th Century Malta and beyond.

The fair will be open today and tomorrow from 2 to 8pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 8pm.

The selection of books covers several topics, including military history, general history, maritime, aviation, World War I and World War II.

The aim of the fair is not just to promote the sale of books but to also serve as a platform for like-minded people with a keen interest in Maltese history, naval and military historical studies and heritage to meet, discuss and share ideas and knowledge.

