Gozo’s share of the EU budget under the radar

An aerial view of Gozo. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Gozo’s share of the 2020-27 European Budget will be the theme of a conference being held tomorrow at 6.30pm at Ta’ Ċenċ Hotel, Sannat.

The conference, entitled ‘What is Gozo’s share from the European Budget?’, is being organised by the Gozo branch of the office of Alfred Sant, head of the Labour Party delegation at the European Parliament, in collaboration with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D) at the European Parliament.

Members of the public, particularly Gozitan university students, Gozitans working in Gozo or Malta, small- and medium-sized industries, local councils and non-governmental organisations are invited to attend.

The conference will be held tomorrow at 6.30pm at Ta’ Ċenċ Hotel, Sannat. Attendance is free and no pre booking is needed. For further information call Sant’s office on 2149 0705 or e-mail info@alfredsant.eu.