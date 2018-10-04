Announcements - October 4, 2018

BUGEJA. On Wednesday, October 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Rabat, former pipe worker, Malta Drydocks, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Doreen and her husband Luciano and Charles and his wife Marielle, his grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Rebecca and Gianluca, his sisters and brothers, Pawla, Philip, Roger and Maria and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 2.30pm for St Paul’s Collegiate church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Mtarfa Home for their care and dedication.

COLEIRO. On October 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, GINO, co-founder of Coleiro General Sales Ltd, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his loving wife Doris, née Carabez, his children Noel and his wife Catherine and Jenny and her husband Simon Zammit, his grandchildren Kurt and his wife Rachel, Andrew and his wife Joanna, Mandy and her husband Tim Vella Briffa and Julia. Deeply missed by his great-grandchildren, Alex, Jayden, Kim and Luca, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 5, at 1pm, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA. On Tuesday, October 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA of Sliema, aged 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Doris, her brother Alfred, her sisters-in-law Annie and Maria, her cousins, Fr Alfred SJ and Sister Rose, her nephews and nieces, George, Josianne, Alex, Mario, Rita, Elisabeth, Stephen, Sandra, Jacqueline, other nephews in UK, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, October 5, at 7.30am, for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On Tuesday, October 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO of Żurrieq, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Joseph and his wife Sonia, Kevin and his wife Christine and Cynthia and her husband Raymond, his grandchildren Jordan, Amber, Megan, and Ramon, his brother and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, October 4, at 1.45pm, for St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On September 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIUSEPPI of Mellieħa, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Vicky and her husband Frans, Sammy and his wife Victoria, Alex and his wife Cathy, Anna and her husband Tony, Joey and his wife Alison, and Mary, his grandchildren Alexia, Rowina, Marija, Therese, Andrew, Susanne, Daniel, Luke, Julian, and Michaela, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, October 6, at 2pm, for the Nativity of Our Lady (Marija Bambina) parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WEBBER – HAZEL, died September 30. Miss you mum. Mourned by her family, Gwenda, son Jason, William, wife Sandra, daughter Phoebe, Lotus, Vince, grandchildren Josephine, husband James, son Max Adam, Patrick, wife Lara, kids Jake, Jade, Belinda, husband Ron, sons Nic, Sean, all friends and family around the globe.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of PATRICK MILLER is being said at St Anthony’s chapel, St Mary’s Street, Marsalforn (overlooking Otters), on Saturday, October 6, at 6.30pm, four weeks after his demise. The presence of his relatives and friends will be very much appreciated. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BECK – Capt. HARRY BECK, October 4, 1984. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, especially now on the anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Anne, his children Robin and Susan, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRIFFA – LILIAN, née Gatt Rutter, died tragically October 4, 1999. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts. Love you forever. Edward and Annamaria, Joanna and Hugh, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CEFAI. Cherished memories of JOHN on the fifth anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Isabel, his daughters Karen, Nadine and her husband Paul, and his grandsons Nicholas and Marcus. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – RENATO. Loving memories of a dear father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 23 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. In loving memory of dearest JONATHAN, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Today’s 7pm Mass at St Julians parish church will be offered for his repose. Mum and Simon.

GRUPPETTA – AGNES. Remembering a dear friend with love and affection, today and always. Carol.

LUNGARO-MIFSUD – SIMON. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Constance, Nathalie and James, Theresa and Lucien, Francesca and Andrew.

NICHOLL – YVONNE. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, today being the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STAFRACE – ELVIRA, October 4, 2000. Unforgettable memories. Salvinu and family.

STORACE – EVELYN, née Rizzo, 1915-1982). In loving memory. Her children and grandchildren.

TABONE – MARTHESE. Today being the sixth anniversary of her journey into the next life. Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality. Deeply loved by her children Claire, Ian, Julian and Krista.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.