Special fares for First and Business Class

Emirates has announced special First and Business Class companion offers with a 50 per cent discount off the base fare on the second ticket. Travellers can choose from a range of over 40 destinations, including Australia, Hong Kong, Phuket, Bangkok, Singapore, Beijing, Manila and various others.

The special fare will apply to two travellers flying together and booking their holiday or business trip between October 1-15, 2018, and travelling between October 8, 2018 and June 30, 2019, in the case of Business Class, and between October 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, in the case of First Class. A €20 weekend surcharge will apply for departures on Thursdays and Saturdays.

With Emirates, Maltese travellers can seamlessly connect via one stop at the airline’s modern and convenient Dubai hub, to more than 150 destinations worldwide. The daily Malta-Larnaca-Dubai flight is operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class cabin configuration, with eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Customers travelling on Emirates can look forward to the highest levels of care and comfort, from the warm hospitality of Emirates’ multinational cabin crew, to being entertained by Ice, which offers up to 3,500 channels of on-demand audio and visual entertainment from the latest movies, music and games.

Passengers also enjoy chef-prepared meals and complimentary beverages, while families are also well catered for with dedicated products and services for children.

For more information, or to book a flight on Emirates, visit emirates.com/mt or contact local travel agents.