APS Bank celebrates newly appointed Monsignor Joseph Galea-Curmi

Left to right: APS Bank chairman Frederick Mifsud Bonnici, Auxiliary Bishop of Malta Monsignor Joseph Galea-Curmi, Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna and artist Andrew Borg during the presentation.

On September 26, APS Bank held a reception in honour of Monsignor Joseph Galea-Curmi on the occasion of his appointment as Auxiliary Bishop. The event was held at APS head office in Swatar and was attended by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna, APS Bank directors, senior bank executives and other officials.

During the event a painting was presented to Monsignor Galea-Curmi as a memento by Frederick Mifsud Bonnici, APS Bank chairman. The art piece is the work of the local artist Andrew Borg, and depicts a bishop’s hand washing the feet of the crucified Christ.

During his speech, Mr Mifsud Bonnici stated that: “The artwork encompasses a lot of what Bishop Galea-Curmi personifies as witnessed by his real life experience as a priest in Balzan as well as his choice for his motto vitam alere caritate, translated to ‘nourish life with love.’”

He also thanked Archbishop Scicluna and all who attended the celebration.