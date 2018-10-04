Advert
Thursday, October 4, 2018, 08:23

Art exhibition by Anthony Lucian Cauchi

Anthony Lucian Cauchi (b. 1948) is organising a ceramic art and oil painting exhibition entitled Brain Storm at Palazzo De Piro, Mdina, from tomorrow to October 28.

BirdmanBirdman

Most of Cauchi’s paintings are interpretations of life around him, while his sculpture is influenced by history, philosophy, mythology, Gothic legends, biographies, rock music and current affairs.

A number of his works are almost classical, others surreal, as are illusions and dreams expressed in his sculptures. A few of his works are abstracts too.

The opening hours of Anthony Lucian Cauchi’s Brain Storm exhibition at Palazzo De Piro, Mdina, are Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 5.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 10pm and Sundays from 9.30am to 6pm.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mourning for Charles Aznavour, beloved French crooner, dead at 94

  2. An act of political sin at Eden Cinemas

  3. This week at the cinema - October 3, 2018

  4. Military history book fair and exhibition

  5. When brutal terrorism meets child-like innocence

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed