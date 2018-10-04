Art exhibition by Anthony Lucian Cauchi

Anthony Lucian Cauchi (b. 1948) is organising a ceramic art and oil painting exhibition entitled Brain Storm at Palazzo De Piro, Mdina, from tomorrow to October 28.

Birdman

Most of Cauchi’s paintings are interpretations of life around him, while his sculpture is influenced by history, philosophy, mythology, Gothic legends, biographies, rock music and current affairs.

A number of his works are almost classical, others surreal, as are illusions and dreams expressed in his sculptures. A few of his works are abstracts too.

The opening hours of Anthony Lucian Cauchi’s Brain Storm exhibition at Palazzo De Piro, Mdina, are Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 5.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 10pm and Sundays from 9.30am to 6pm.