Praise for Indonesia air controller who died to save a flight

An air traffic controller who died in an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Indonesia, has been hailed a hero for not leaving his post when the disaster struck in order to ensure a passenger plane took off safely.

It was the last flight that made it out of Indonesia's Palu airport on Friday .

Safe in the air the plane's pilot could see the six metre waves, perhaps even guess at the carnage that would ensue.

"I didn't know there was an earthquake until I felt that the aircraft was moving slightly to the right and to the left," said pilot Ricoseta Mafella.

But not until later did he learn the sacrifice someone had made to save his life.

The air traffic controller on duty refused to leave the control tower until the plane was airborne, even as the runway shook.

He didn't survive.

Twenty-one year old Anthonius Gunawan Agung is being hailed for his heroic actions.

"He stayed in his position until the very last of my departure, and until the tower was shaking very bad - and then once he made sure that the aircraft departed safely, he jumped from the tower to the lower level. That's what happened when he broke his arms and his legs. I think he did a very heroic action," the pilot said.

The fall broke Agung's arm, leg and ribs, and though a medical helicopter got to him he later died from his injuries, one of at least 1,200 other victims of what has become a national disaster.

Air Navigation Indonesia said in a statement that it would posthumously raise Agung's rank by two levels, as a sign of appreciation for his dedication.