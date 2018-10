Former President of Peru Alberto Fujimori.

A Peruvian judge on Wednesday annulled a presidential pardon granted to former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori late last year and ordered him to be immediately captured and returned to prison.

Fujimori, 80, was pardoned for human rights crimes by former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski last December, three days after Kuczynski narrowly survived an impeachment vote with the help of Fujimori's supporters in Congress.