Theresa May dances onto stage for Conservative conference speech

British Prime Minister Theresa May danced onto stage Wednesday ahead of her eagerly awaited speech to Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, England.

May appeared to the strains of ABBA's 'Dancing Queen', seemingly poking fun at recent videos of her dancing, which were widely mocked online.

In a reference to last year's calamitous speech, when parts of the stage set collapsed, May said she had been up all night gluing this year's set together.