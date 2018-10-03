Advert
Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 14:03

Theresa May dances onto stage for Conservative conference speech

British Prime Minister Theresa May danced onto stage Wednesday ahead of her eagerly awaited speech to Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, England.

May appeared to the strains of ABBA's 'Dancing Queen', seemingly poking fun at recent videos of her dancing, which were widely mocked online.

In a reference to last year's calamitous speech, when parts of the stage set collapsed, May said she had been up all night gluing this year's set together.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: A horse runs into a bar, and it's no joke

  2. Italian pro-refugee mayor under house arrest on illegal...

  3. Putting on the dog: Thai ad agency employees bring pets to work

  4. Theresa May dances onto stage for Conservative conference speech

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed