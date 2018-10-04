Valletta 2018 opening cost taxpayers €1.5 million

The event promised "an island-wide festa". Photo: Ian Attard

January’s Valletta 2018 opening cost around €1.5 million, figures published in Parliament show.

The event, which had attracted over 317,000 people and promised an "island-wide festa", saw Valletta start its tenure as the European Capital of culture.

Replying to a parliamentary question by PN MP Ivan Bartolo, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the event cost €1,508,542. Around 13,000 tourists attended the event Dr Bonnici added.

Valletta 2018 has been mired in controversy since its inception. Criticism soared after comments made by its chairman Jason Micallef, who mocked slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and said he would not support a memorial in her name.

Mocking her last words, Mr Micallef wrote “there are happy people everywhere you look. The situation is desperate”.

His comments drew ire from both the local and international community. Over 100 local artists called for his resignation and screen writer Ian McEwan and author Salman Rushdie had also criticised the Capital of Culture boss.

Mr Micallef had retorted that criticism of him had been "blown out of proportion" while Dr Bonnici had defended Mr Micallef's comments on grounds of freedom of expression.