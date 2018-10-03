Today's front pages - October 3, 2018

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes the executive chairman of the Planning Authority saying he never had political interference. It also reports that almost 40 per cent of deaths are heart-related.

MaltaToday says a Maltese civil servant in Brussels has been handed a suspended sentence. Stefan Grech was found guilty of assault.

The Malta Independent says the MUT has ordered industrial action at Mcast because of an unfair workload on lecturers.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the events which the GWU will hold to mark the anniversary of its founding later this week. It also reports that jobs have increased by 9.3% in five years. In another story is reports on the forthcoming 'Blockchain and innovation summit' in Malta which will be attended by 3,500 foreign delegates.

In-Nazzjon quotes the president of the Malta Union of Teachers saying the teaching profession is under siege, with the government wanting to remove permanent warrants under a new law.