Teachers to strike on Monday

Teachers have been ordered to strike on Monday over a proposed Education Act which teachers claim will see their warrant revoked and replaced.

Speaking in Parliament in the evening, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo expressed his willingness to reconsider any aspect of the bill so as to strengthen and improve the law.

His ministry, he said, was open to proposals from any quarters.

In a statement later in the evening, the ministry expressed “disappointment and surprise” at the announced action and invited MUT to a meeting on Thursday morning. It said it was available at all times during the day for a calm and reasoned discussion.

MUT ordered all educators in State, Church and independent schools including post-secondary and tertiary institutions not to report to work on Monday.

The issue revolves around a proposed Education Act, which the MUT says will revoke teachers’ warrants in favour of ‘temporary’ ones. The warrants will be renewed by a Teachers’ Council on the basis of continuous professional development and a proficiency test.

Further industrial action will also be ordered following the strike, the union said.

Speaking in Parliament later in the evening, the Education Minister reiterated his denial that the warrants of present educators would be affected by the new bill.

To the contrary, he argued, he had removed the Education Minister’s power to directly award warrants, handing this exclusively to the Council for the Teaching Profession.

The new law, Mr Bartolo said, would protect teachers from violence or abuse faced while on duty.

Earlier, the Education Ministry also denied the teachers' claims.

In a statement in the evening, it said it had every intension to meet, explain and clarify matters and amend the bill where necessary. The bill was still at an early stage and could be improved and the ministry had the will to reach an agreement.

The ministry said it had requested a meeting with the MUT on Wednesday but this was refused and the actions were announced. The reason it was given was that the MUT was awaiting direction from the council and its members. Even because of this, this evening’s news was unexpected, the ministry said.

It said students, parents and educators were suffering because of the rivalry between MUT and UPE in their bid to appear the most aggressive.

In its statement, the MUT had said it was astonished the government was denying that these unprecedented and objectionable issues were included in the new education act - which would have wide-ranging implications on teachers' warrants and the newly proposed kindergarten educators licences and learning support assistant licences, it said in a statement.

In the evening, teachers seemed to be posting the same post on Facebook asking for support from other professions.

It read: "Dear friends who are lawyers, doctors, engineers, nurses and and all those who need a warrant to practice your profession. I kindly ask you to read the proposed change in the Education Act especially re the warrant issue where it states that the warrant given to educators even to those who have been in the profession for over 20 years will be revoked and they have to work again to be awarded the warrant again. This can mean a threat to your professional warrants too. So dear warranted professionals support educators in this. Remember you are in that profession because of an educator."

A day of “mourning of the profession” will also be held on Friday to mark World Teachers’ Day. Members are encouraged to wear something black during the day and change their social media profile pictures to an image which would be provided Thursday, they said.

But the minister said that, in his book, Teacher's Day should be every day, and not an arbitrary date on a calendar.

The union had also objected to several other clauses in the Education Act, including a new commission regulating licences which will be made up of several government appointees.

It called on the government to withdraw the relevant Bills presented in Parliament.

Union of Professional Educators supports strike action

The Union of Professional Educators - Voice of The Workers said in a statement it would be supporting MUT in its strike action.

Iit hoped MUT would not buckle under the Education Ministry’s pressure and withdraw the strike at the last minute as it has done before a sectoral agreement back in 2017.

UPE encouraged its members and prospective members to “show solidarity and strike as well”.

“UPE will continue fighting for the withdrawal of this Bill as it diminishes the educational profession,” the union said.

It later added that it will be meeting government officials on Friday to discuss the Bill.