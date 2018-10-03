Sliema drugs haul - suspect refuses to utter a word in court

A man arrested by the police in a Sliema raid which netted 25 kilos of cannabis grass refused to utter a word when taken to court on Wednesday.

Catania-born Davide Bonanno was accused of conspiracy in drug trafficking, importation and possession of cannabis grass.

The drug was found hidden among tissue packets.

Sources said that the prosecution appears to be working on the thesis that the drugs were brought over from Sicily in a container and that Mr Bonanno was the person who had accepted the delivery.

At the start of the hearing, Mr Bonanno chose not to answer any questions, including those confirming his personal details and his plea to the charges. Consequently, the court declared that he would be deemed as having pleaded not guilty.

In view of the fact that civilian witnesses are still to testify, no request for bail was made, with defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi requesting the court to urge the prosecution to summon these witnesses at the first hearing.

The defence lawyer also requested the court to authorise his client to withdraw the annual sum of €13,976.24 in view of a request for a freezing order by the prosecution.

Magistrate Simone Grech confiscated all funds as well as movable and immovable property belonging to accused, including that held by third parties, further prohibiting the accused from transferring any of such property.

Lawyer Rene Darmanin also assisted as defence counsel. Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Mark Anthony Mercieca led the prosecution.