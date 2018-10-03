Over 362 million contraband cigarettes found in 10 years

A whopping 362,223,374 cigarettes were seized at the Freeport, data revealed in Parliament shows.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna supplied the data in response to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield.

Some 174 million cigarettes were found between 2013 and 2018, while more than 187 million cigarettes were seized between 2008 and 2012.

The Customs Department also found 300 kilograms of cocaine between 2013 and 2017.