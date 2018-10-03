Advert
Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 14:37

Over 362 million contraband cigarettes found in 10 years

300 kilograms of cocaine found in four years

A whopping 362,223,374 cigarettes were seized at the Freeport, data revealed in Parliament shows.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna supplied the data in response to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield. 

Read: Nearly 10 million contraband cigarettes seized by customs in first 6 months

Some 174 million cigarettes were found between 2013 and 2018, while more than 187 million cigarettes were seized between 2008 and 2012.

The Customs Department also found 300 kilograms of cocaine between 2013 and 2017.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Heavy downpour floods Malta

  2. Blackmailer claiming to have footage of people watching porn

  3. Don't repeat Balluta sandy beach failures at Għadira, geologist...

  4. Build-up to a storm, and a traffic jam

  5. New law will revoke and replace teachers' warrants, MUT complains

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed