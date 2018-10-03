Ministry denies that new law will revoke teachers' warrants

Updated 3pm with PN statement

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday denied that the new Education Act currently before parliament would revoke teachers' warrants and replace them by new warrants which would be subject to proficiency tests and professional training.

The ministry was reacting to a claim made on Tuesday by the Malta Union of Teachers which said such a change was unacceptable.

The government said no warrant would be revoked or expire. The law, as at present, would continue to speak of ongoing professional development, linked to the warrant.

The new law would also remove the education minister's authority to grant or revoke warrants. That power would be transferred to the Teachers' Council, a decision which was praised by the MUT in the past.

The ministry said the law would also introduce provisions to strengthen the teaching profession and protect teachers, with an increase of penalties imposed on those found to have assaulted or threatened teachers.

PN statement

In a statement, the Nationalist Party condemned how the government was undermining the teaching profession.

Arrogance and abuse of power was leading to teachers being treated with disdain as was the case when Labour ministers used to insult teachers and incite students and parents against them.

These acts had been forgotten mainly due to the professional status and warrant introduced by a Nationalist government in 1988.

But the Labour government now wanted to withdraw permanent teachers warrants and make them temporary. Apart from this, the criteria for the acquisition of a warrant was not clear and could lead to abuse of power, the PN said.

The Opposition encouraged the government to withdraw the regressive elements introduced in the law without consultation.