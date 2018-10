Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated at 4.45pm

A 62-year-old man was found dead at the bottom of a well at his house in Naxxar on Wednesday, police said.

The Civil Protection Department had to recover the man's corpse from the house in Triq Sta Luċija after authorities were alerted to the macabre find at 2pm.

Sources said investigators believe the man fell down the well as he was fixing a pump.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the death.